Malaysia to release full and final report on missing Flight MH370

KUALA LUMPUR • Malaysia will release the full and final report on the findings into the disappearance of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 later this month, Transport Minister Anthony Loke said yesterday.

In May, Malaysia called off a privately-funded underwater search for the aircraft, which became one of the world's greatest aviation mysteries when it vanished with 239 aboard en route to Beijing from Kuala Lumpur on March 8, 2014.

The investigation team would brief families of those aboard on the report at the Transport Ministry on July 30, said Mr Loke.

A news conference would follow the closed-door briefing. Both will be led by MH370 investigation team head Kok Soo Choon.

"Every word recorded by the investigation team will be tabled in this report," said Mr Loke.

"We are committed to the transparency of this report. It will be tabled fully, without any editing, additions, or redactions."

Voice 370, a group representing the relatives, has previously asked the Malaysian government for a review of the flight, including "any possible falsification or elimination of records related to MH370 and its maintenance".

The report will be put online, with 1,000 hard copies given to families, accredited media organisations and foreign missions in Malaysia. "The whole international community will have access to the report," said Mr Loke.

He added that the report will be presented to both houses of Parliament on July 31.

The only confirmed traces of the Boeing 777 aircraft have been three wing fragments washed up on the coasts of Indian Ocean places.

The search by US-based company Ocean Infinity, which Malaysia called off on May 29, covered 112,000 sq km in the southern Indian Ocean in three months, ending with no significant new findings.

It was the second major search after Australia, China and Malaysia ended a fruitless A$200 million (S$201 million) search across an area of 120,000 sq km last year.

Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has said Malaysia would consider resuming the search if new clues came to light.

REUTERS, THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK