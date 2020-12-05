Malaysia to know status of Covid-19 movement curbs on Saturday

PUTRAJAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The status of the movement control curbs known as conditional movement control order (CMCO) imposed on several Malaysian states will be made known on Saturday (Dec 5).

A scheduled press conference by Senior Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob on Friday was shelved at the eleventh hour.

The public had anticipated the announcement by Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri on whether the CMCO would be lifted or extended.

This comes as the number of Covid-19 infections in Malaysia hit the 70,000 mark after the Health Ministry confirmed another 1,141 new cases in the country on Friday.

However, no fatalities were recorded on Friday, keeping the death toll at 376.

The CMCO for all states except Kedah, Melaka, Terengganu and Johor will end on Sunday.

Mr Ismail Sabri's aide said the minister was unable to give a media conference, as he had to attend back-to-back meetings.

"He attended a Cabinet meeting in the morning, followed by the National Security Council (NSC) meeting and another meeting after that. We have to reschedule the press conference, " said the aide when contacted.

Cabinet meetings are held on Fridays during Parliament meetings instead of their usual slot on Wednesdays.

Mr Ismail Sabri has been giving daily updates on non-health related matters pertaining to the Covid-19 pandemic since March.

During his media briefings, he would also announce the NSC's decision to impose the CMCO or enhanced movement control order (EMCO) in certain states or localities.

The CMCO for Kuala Lumpur, Selangor and Putrajaya has been in place for close to two months, since Oct 14.

Sabah and Labuan have been placed under a similar order since Oct 13 and Oct 17, respectively.

Perak, Penang and Negri Sembilan's CMCO was from Nov 9 while Kelantan's was enforced on Nov 21.

While business communities preferred targeted MCO in selected areas, Sabahans feel that the order should be extended, with some adjustments in standard operating procedures according to zones.

Penang has asked the NSC to consider imposing the order in targeted sub-districts and specific localities instead of statewide.