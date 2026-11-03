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Global security threats closer to our shores than many think, Malaysia PM Anwar warns

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said Malaysian intelligence agencies had identified potential security threats arising from the operations of foreign intelligence organisations nearby.

KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysians should not assume that security threats unfolding elsewhere in the world are too distant to affect the country, says Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

As an example, he cited concerns about Israeli intelligence activities and settlements in neighbouring Thailand.

Anwar said Malaysian intelligence agencies had identified potential security threats arising from the operations of foreign intelligence organisations nearby.

“This includes foreign intelligence agencies, including Israel, their operations in neighbouring countries, and Israeli settlements in Phuket and southern Thailand, which our intelligence agencies view as potential threats to the country,” he told the Dewan Rakyat on Nov 3.

He said the government was monitoring developments abroad, including cyberattacks affecting critical infrastructure in Europe, the United States and Japan, as well as escalating tensions in the Middle East.

“We must not think that these threats are far away from us because what has happened in Europe, the United States and Japan has caused considerable alarm in those countries,” he said.

Anwar said several countries, including Canada, Japan and members of the European Union, had advised their citizens to maintain emergency food supplies sufficient for three to 10 days amid growing international uncertainties.

He cited major cyber incidents affecting government systems, including the shutdown of Belgium’s national tax portal, a breach of Denmark’s central population registry and disruptions to the United States Federal Election Commission’s filing system.

He also referred to a cyber intrusion in Japan that reportedly exposed the personal records of more than 100,000 police personnel.

Anwar said a special National Security Council (NSC) meeting was convened on Nov 2 to assess the implications of these developments for Malaysia.

He said the meeting examined hybrid and cyber threats, the possibility of nuclear-related escalation involving Iran and the potential impact of political developments in Europe on administrative systems.

“What is important from yesterday’s meeting is that we discussed existing mechanisms, closer coordination between ministries, agencies and security forces, and ensuring the country is prepared for any eventuality,” he said.

He added that the Chief Secretary to the Government would chair a meeting with relevant departments later on Nov 3, while the Bank Negara Malaysia governor would hold a special session with domestic financial institutions.

Anwar said the government was strengthening protection for strategic sectors, including energy, transport, finance and food supplies, while improving public preparedness and technological capabilities.

He said all ministries and agencies had been instructed to maintain effective coordination and ensure operational readiness, particularly among security forces.

The Prime Minister added that he had received assurances on preparedness from the Chief of the Defence Force and the Inspector-General of Police. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK