Malaysia to enter total lockdown for 2 weeks

Malaysia will go into a total nationwide lockdown for all social and economic sectors from next Tuesday to June 14.

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin's announcement yesterday came as the country reported 8,290 new coronavirus cases in its fourth straight day of record infections. This brings the total cumulative number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 549,514.

Only essential economic sectors and services will be allowed to operate, Tan Sri Muhyiddin said.

This month has seen the country continue to record new highs in Covid-19 infections and deaths, despite putting in place three weeks of moderate restrictions under the movement control order (MCO).

"This decision was made after taking into account the current situation of the Covid-19 outbreak in Malaysia, with daily cases surpassing 8,000 and over 70,000 active cases," Mr Muhyiddin said in a statement. "As at today, 2,552 have passed away from this pandemic, and the number of deaths is increasing. The presence of more aggressive variants with higher infectivity also influenced today's decision."

The Premier, who just on Sunday insisted a total lockdown would cause more damage by ruining an already ailing economy, added that "hospital capacity nationwide to treat Covid-19 patients is also becoming increasingly limited".

Malaysia reported 61 deaths from the virus yesterday. This is the first month since the pandemic began that more than 1,000 lives have been lost.

Mr Muhyiddin yesterday also outlined an exit strategy from the total shutdown, should it succeed in reducing the number of new cases.

A second phase lasting four weeks will follow, which will allow more sectors to reopen, provided these activities do not involve large gatherings.

If the situation continues to improve, curbs will be further eased under a third phase. This will be similar to current movement control rules, where most economic activities - subject to standard operating procedures (SOPs) and health protocols - will resume, while social activities will still be barred.

"The decision to shift from one phase to the next will be subject to a risk assessment by the Health Ministry. This will be based on the development of daily cases and hospital capacity nationwide," Mr Muhyiddin said.

Both public-and private-sector healthcare facilities have been overrun by Covid-19 patients, with several hospitals forced to use refrigerated containers as makeshift morgues, and carparks turned into temporary quarantine centres for those displaying mild symptoms.

Despite hospitals steadily increasing the number of intensive care unit (ICU) beds for Covid-19 patients to close to 1,000, over 90 per cent of these are already utilised.

Officials have admitted that healthcare workers, in some instances, have to decide which patients to admit to ICUs based on their chances of survival.

Yesterday's announcement did not outline specific regulations.

It is expected that the National Security Council will decide on these over the weekend and issue new SOPs ahead of their implementation on Tuesday.

The government's change of heart comes after increasing pressure to impose a lockdown from former premiers Mahathir Mohamad and Najib Razak, as well as the outspoken Johor ruler, Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar.

Given the impact of the lockdown, the Prime Minister said that the Finance Ministry will develop an aid package for the public and affected economic sectors.

Malaysia had hoped its economy would recover to pre-pandemic levels with up to 7.5 per cent growth this year, having experienced a 5.6 per cent decline last year.

This was largely due to the first MCO imposed in March until May last year, when stay-home orders were mandated, save for essential activities. "MCO 2.0", with looser restrictions, was announced in January this year, and after it ended in March, daily cases came down to three digits.

The current MCO that began on May 6 in Selangor largely mirrored MCO 2.0 until more stringent work-from-home rules and shortened retail hours were put in place on Tuesday.

But with more virulent strains being detected since March, MCO 3.0 failed to have the same impact.

The Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations earlier this month were also responsible for 24 clusters detected so far, with 850 linked cases.