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Malaysia to deport any Israeli involved in tech commune in Forest City as probe continues: Anwar

The authorities said Johor will not allow any parties to use the state as a base to spread ideologies or movements that are against the interests of Johor and Malaysia.

KUALA LUMPUR – Any Israeli nationals found to be involved in the Network School “digital nomad” community in Johor’s Forest City will be deported immediately if investigations confirm their presence, said Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

Stressing that Malaysia does not recognise Israel, Anwar said the relevant authorities are investigating allegations involving the participation of Israeli nationals in the programme.

“The matter has been left to the relevant agencies, and I believe the Higher Education Minister will explain.

“If any wrongdoing is found, action must be taken. If there are Israeli nationals involved, they will be deported immediately because Malaysia does not recognise Israel.

“We are investigating the matter, and we will not allow it,” he said at a community event on July 15.

Earlier, Johor Chief Minister Onn Hafiz Ghazi urged the Home Ministry and relevant agencies to conduct a thorough investigation into the operations of the Network School following allegations that Israeli nationals were among its participants.

Onn Hafiz said the state will not allow any parties to use the state as a base to spread ideologies or movements that are against the law, sovereignty, and interests of Johor and Malaysia.

He added that the probe should look into the identities and nationalities of those involved, their travel documents and alleged use of second passports, the types of passes used and the purpose of their entry into Malaysia, as well as whether their actual activities were ­consistent with the reasons for entering the country.

The Higher Education Ministry, Digital Ministry and relevant regulatory agencies have also been asked to determine the actual status of the school’s operations, and whether its programmes required registration or approval under Malaysian law, he said.

Johor, he said, views the matter seriously and will conti­nue to act in accordance with the law to safeguard the state’s interests and uphold national sovereignty. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK