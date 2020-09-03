Malaysia to ban entry of citizens from countries with more than 150,000 Covid-19 cases

PUTRAJAYA - Malaysia will from next week stop the citizens of more countries from entering the country, including those from the United States and Britain, senior minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said on Thursday (Sept 3).

The government will impose the entry bans from next Monday (Sept 7) on those countries that have recorded more than 150,000 Covid-19 cases, he said, as Malaysia tries to shield itself from coronavirus infections.

The Senior Minister (Security cluster) said among the countries in the list were the US, Britain, Brazil, France, Spain, Italy, Saudi Arabia, Russia and Bangladesh, Bernama news agency reported.

The government on Tuesday announced entry bans on those from Indonesia, India and the Philippines from next Monday, including those with long-term resident passes.

"We will add more countries deemed high risk, which have more than 150,000 positive cases, into the list. Their citizens will be barred (from entering)," Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri said, as quoted by Bernama.

"However, for emergency cases or involving bilateral relations, such as if a person needs to come for a meeting between countries, we will allow entry. But it requires permission from the Immigration Department," he told reporters after chairing a meeting to discuss the Covid-19 pandemic.

The minister clarified that the government will continue to allow Malaysians in high-risk countries to return home, but they will have to undergo a 14-day mandatory quarantine.

Mr Ismail Sabri on Tuesday said long-term pass holders from India, Indonesia and the Philippines will not be allowed to enter Malaysia from next Monday, following a spike in Covid-19 cases in these countries.

Citizens from the three countries who will be affected include those holding permanent resident status, participants of the Malaysia My Second Home programme, expatriates and professional visit pass holders. The ban would also include spouses of Malaysian citizens and students from the three nations.

Many of them were still allowed to travel into the country in the past few months despite tight restrictions on travel.