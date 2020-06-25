Malaysia to allow social events with up to 250 people from July

PUTRAJAYA • Malaysians will be allowed to organise and attend social events - including wedding receptions, engagement parties, reunion gatherings and religious events - from July 1.

However, Senior Minister for Security Ismail Sabri Yaakob said standard operating procedures (SOPs) such as limiting the number of attendees to 250, ensuring social distancing and registering guests must be followed by those planning social gatherings.

"We have decided to put a limit to how long these events can be held, which is between three and five hours. We believe the time given is sufficient to host events," he said in his regular briefing yesterday.

Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri said that food can be served buffet-style provided there are servers to manage the food, rather than the guests taking the food themselves.

Guests will have to have their temperatures checked before entering the event venue and register via the MySejahtera contact tracing app or record attendance manually.

"Those with symptoms such as cough and flu are advised not to attend social gatherings and it is best if everyone present has a face mask on," he said.

Mr Ismail Sabri said while social events will now be allowed, organisers should not host one if they feel that they cannot control the crowd and ensure social distancing among guests.

"Remember that police are monitoring and checking to ensure the SOPs are followed. If you can't be sure that you can handle the crowd, then it is best not to organise social events," he said.

Malaysia has slowly relaxed regulations put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

More than 500,000 students in Secondary 5 and 6 began classes yesterday in the first phase of the country's cautious reopening of schools since the start of the pandemic.

News portal The Malaysian Insight reported that teachers, administrators and parents have prepared some 2,400 national, residential and private schools nationwide to welcome students back with the necessary SOPs issued by the Health Ministry.

This comes as Malaysia recorded six new cases of Covid-19 yesterday, taking the total number of infections to 8,596. The death toll remained at 121.

However, the country's borders remain closed, with domestic helpers employed in Malaysia who are stuck in their own countries not allowed to return yet.

"For now, we are not allowing this. We will discuss this, and when the time comes, they can return to work here," said Mr Ismail Sabri.

He said the country has not opened its gates to allow foreigners employed in most sectors to return, particularly those from high-risk countries, adding that this includes maids.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK