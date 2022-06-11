Malaysia to abolish mandatory death penalty

KUALA LUMPUR • Malaysia's government said yesterday it has agreed to abolish the mandatory death penalty, with campaigners welcoming the move but cautioning that the country had failed to deliver on previous vows to improve human rights.

The death penalty remains mandatory for several offences in the South-east Asian nation, including murder and drug trafficking.

A reformist alliance, Pakatan Harapan, that took power in 2018 announced it would abolish capital punishment entirely, but the plan stalled due to opposition from political rivals and murder victims' families. The alliance was toppled in end-February 2020.

Since then, a watered-down proposal of axing only the death penalty in cases where it is mandatory had been mooted.

Law Minister Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar said yesterday that the Cabinet had agreed to abolish mandatory capital punishment following the presentation of the Report on the Study of Substitute Sentences on Mandatory Death Penalty by him at a Cabinet meeting the day before.

Further study would be conducted on what sentences could be substituted for the death penalty, he said.

Speaking to reporters at a separate event, Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the death penalty will remain and not be abolished.

"We have to understand that the death penalty is not abolished and will remain, it is just that it will no longer be mandatory," Datuk Seri Ismail said, after officiating an event in Selangor.

He said with the decision, the "mandatory" part will be removed and judges will no longer be bound by that word, which left them with no choice but to impose the death penalty on criminal offenders as provided by law, such as in drug trafficking cases.

While welcoming the announcement, campaigners also expressed caution.

"Malaysia's public pronouncement that it will do away with the mandatory death penalty is an important step forward," Mr Phil Robertson, the deputy Asia director for Human Rights Watch, told Agence France-Presse.

"But before everyone starts cheering, we need to see Malaysia pass the actual legislative amendments to put this pledge into effect," Mr Robertson said.

He added there had been a trend of successive Malaysian governments "promising much on human rights but ultimately delivering very little".

Opposition lawmaker Ramkarpal Singh - whose Democratic Action Party was in power when the government first proposed abolishing the death penalty - indicated he was supportive of the move.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK