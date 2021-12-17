Malaysia tightens rules after 2nd person tests positive for new strain

KUALA LUMPUR • Malaysia yesterday announced new Covid-19 restrictions, including a ban on mass gatherings and a requirement for booster doses for high-risk groups, as it reported its second case of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said the authorities were also verifying 18 more suspected cases of the variant, believed by experts to be the most transmissible yet, using genomic sequencing. The results are expected by today.

The second case was an eight-year-old child travelling with her family from Nigeria, where the family resided, Mr Khairy told reporters. He added that the girl, her mother and her sibling arrived in Malaysia on Dec 5 after transiting in Doha, Qatar.

They took a second reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction test upon arrival at Kuala Lumpur International Airport and were then placed under quarantine.

All close contacts, including 35 passengers on the same flight, have tested negative for the coronavirus so far. Malaysia reported its first case of the Omicron variant earlier this month in a traveller from South Africa.

To curb Omicron risks, mass New Year gatherings will be banned and those attending private New Year and Christmas celebrations must undergo Covid-19 self-testing, Mr Khairy said.

Malaysians over 60, and all adult recipients of the Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine, are required to get a booster dose by February to keep their status as "fully vaccinated", Mr Khairy said.

Singapore is considering a similar policy.

This week, researchers in Hong Kong urged people to get a third dose of a Covid-19 vaccine as soon as possible, after a study showed insufficient antibodies were generated by those of Sinovac and BioNTech against Omicron.

Malaysia has temporarily banned the entry of foreign travellers from eight countries in southern Africa and designated nine countries as "high-risk", including Britain, the United States, Australia and India.

All arrivals from these countries must undergo mandatory quarantine and be fitted with digital tracking devices, regardless of their vaccination status.

Those from Britain will also be required to conduct daily self-tests during quarantine, Mr Khairy said.

Malaysia reported another 3,900 new coronavirus infections - 3,881 of which are local transmissions - as at midnight on Wednesday, bringing the national total to 2,703,140. Another 33 more deaths were reported, bringing the death toll to 30,989.

REUTERS, THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK, XINHUA