Malaysia taps China’s satellites to boost disaster response

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BEIJING – Malaysia is looking to work with China on advanced satellite weather forecasting to give Malaysians earlier warning of impending disasters during the north-east monsoon, said Malaysian Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Zahid said Beijing has offered its advanced forecasting systems, adding that Putrajaya has proposed a bilateral disaster management agreement, including mutual legal assistance during national emergencies.

“We hope to obtain China’s cooperation in accessing more advanced global weather forecasting equipment. This is particularly important as we prepare for the north-east monsoon,” he told a local media delegation in Beijing on Oct 13 .

Asked if there was any timeline for the implementation of the system, Zahid explained that the proposed cooperation involved more than equipment, as the system uses satellite technology to improve forecasting accuracy.

“MetMalaysia uses existing systems, but we recognise China possesses more sophisticated technology.

“We may not be able to implement this in time for the north-east monsoon season, but we will work to facilitate the transfer of technology, systems and equipment as soon as possible for use in the coming years,” he said.

Zahid said access to more sophisticated forecasting capabilities would enable authorities to prepare earlier for floods, coordinate evacuations and minimise losses.

Flood losses dropped from RM960 million (S$301.9 million) in 2024 to RM600mil in 2025, a reduction he attributed to heightened readiness.

“I hope cooperation with China, particularly in accessing more sophisticated weather forecasting data and information, will allow us to prepare sooner for evacuations and the safekeeping of flood victims’ important documents,” he said.

Zahid said the government had recently held a preparedness month programme and was working with MetMalaysia to identify areas at risk of disasters, particularly when heavy rain and strong wind surges exceeded initial forecasts.

Early warnings will trigger targeted evacuations in high-risk zones, where temporary relief centres have been upgraded to shelter displaced residents.

“We cannot prevent natural disasters from happening, but we can be prepared to manage them,” he said. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK