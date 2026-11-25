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According to CIMB Bank, Malaysia stands to lose the most in South-east Asia due to the latest US chip restrictions.

KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysia’s second finance minister Amir Hamzah Azizan downplayed the impact of new US curbs on the use of high-end chip technology in South-east Asia, saying the country is ensuring compliance with rules and that its technology is widely used beyond artificial intelligence.

Malaysia’s Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry is holding discussions with the US on the issue, and expects both sides will find common ground, Amir said in an interview with Bloomberg TV’s Haslinda Amin on Nov 25.

“We will comply” with whatever rules are set by the relevant country.

Concerns that high-end Nvidia Corp chips are being smuggled to China through South-east Asia, the US has blacklisted several entities in the region from access to the technology, including three it said were Malaysian.

While Kuala Lumpur has since said only two of the three are Malaysian, it has pledged to tell data centre operators not to host, lease space to or provide services to the blacklisted firms.

Amir said Malaysia had not approved the shipments being questioned and that the South-east Asian nation is taking steps to prevent similar incidents.

“This is in relation to the Nvidia issue,” he said. “Effectively we’re just tightening up controls.”

Data centre operators in Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Indonesia will need a US government license to purchase advanced AI chips from Nvidia and other American manufacturers, according to an interim rule released by the Commerce Department last week.

The measure seeks to restrict China and other US adversaries from accessing offshore computing power that uses American-designed processors.

Amir said there are many reasons companies seek compute.

“Hyperscalers in Malaysia are generally western-dominated, and they use it predominantly for their own internal capacity,” he said. “Data centre buildouts are not just for AI but they are also for cloud services and all these elements.”

According to CIMB Bank Bhd, Malaysia stands to lose the most in South-east Asia due to the latest US chip restrictions.

GDP growth could be 0.19 percentage point lower in 2027 under CIMB’s worst-case scenario of a six-month disruption to data centre operations and a postponement of 25% of ongoing construction capacity.

“Malaysia’s lead in ASEAN data centre buildout is a double-edge sword. Its dominance in live AI capacity, alongside substantial construction and planned pipeline across all workloads, leaves it exposed to the direct and grey-area regulatory risks,” CIMB said in the Nov 19 report.

Malaysia has said it approved RM350.4 billion (S$109.84 billion) of investments in the first nine months of 2026, up 21% from a year earlier, with data centre and cloud projects accounting for more than a third of the total at RM123.5 billion.

Record high exports from sustained demand for AI-related products helped Malaysia’s economy expand 5.5% in the third quarter, putting it on track to beat the government’s revised forecast of 4.8% to 5.3% growth in 2026.

Amir, who declined to address whether he will seek reappointment when his three-year Senate term expires on Dec 11, said demand will remain solid.

“I think the the reality is compute demand will continue to move on,” Amir said. BLOOMBERG