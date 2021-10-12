Malaysia, Sydney ease restrictions

Malaysians are gearing up for their reunions with family members in other states after interstate travel was allowed from yesterday, following nine months of travel curbs.

This comes as daily cases have fallen below the five-digit level this month, and the 6,709 logged yesterday was the lowest figure since July 5.

Meanwhile, in Australia, Sydney's cafes, gyms and restaurants welcomed back fully vaccinated customers yesterday after a 106-day lockdown, as the country aims to begin living with the coronavirus and gradually reopen with high rates of vaccination.

However, there are concerns that infections could rise after the reopening.

