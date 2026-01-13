Malaysia suspends licence of Melaka hotel touted as ‘gay-friendly’ on website

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

MELAKA - The authorities have raided a hotel in Bachang here that touted itself as “gay-friendly” on its website, said the Melaka education, higher learning and religious affairs committee chairman, Datuk Rahmad Mariman.

He said the Hang Tuah Jaya Municipal Council (MPHTJ) withdrew the operating licence of the 37-room hotel after a raid conducted at about 10.45am on Jan 13.

Mr Rahmad said the licence would remain withdrawn until the hotel owner comes forward to explain why he listed the establishment as “gay-friendly” on its website.

He said the enforcement operation was jointly carried out by MPHTJ and the Melaka Religious Affairs Department (JAIM).

He said two used condoms were found in the sole occupied room while the other 36 rooms were empty.

“The room was unlocked, with the bed unmade. However, we were unable to locate the people who had booked the room,” he said.

Mr Rahmad said that raid was conducted under the Syariah Criminal Offences Enactment (State of Melaka), involving offences under Section 56 (sodomy), Section 57 (attempted sodomy) and Section 58 (unnatural sexual relations).

He said the offences carry penalties of a fine not exceeding RM5,000 (S$1,585), imprisonment for up to 36 months, or both, upon conviction.

Mr Rahmad added that LGBT practices are contrary to Islamic teachings and societal norms.

“JAIM advises Muslims to refrain from LGBT practices as they are prohibited in Islam and contravene existing laws,” he said. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK