Malaysia struggles to contain resurgence of Covid-19 infections

Madam Noriah Bakar and her family have largely been in self-imposed isolation at home since April this year.

Despite this, the 36-year-old said her husband and two sons tested positive for the Delta variant of the coronavirus last week, as Malaysia struggled to contain a resurgence in Covid-19 infections.

A record high of 11,618 new cases was reported yesterday, bringing the cumulative total so far to 867,567. On Tuesday, the country reported 11,079 new cases, the first time daily infections passed the five-figure mark.

"We're dumbfounded because since mid-April, my husband has been out only once to collect work documents, and I left the house only twice about three weeks ago for my vaccination appointment and to buy bread," the housewife from Subang Jaya, in the state of Selangor, told The Straits Times.

"We rely heavily on online services for groceries despite them costing a lot of money, so we can't think of what we did wrong."

Malaysia's health chief Noor Hisham Abdullah warned on Tuesday that the number of new cases could increase over the next two weeks as the highly infectious Delta variant, which can be easily transmitted by air, has been detected in almost every state.

First identified in India, the variant is 55 per cent more transmissible than the Alpha variant, which originated in Britain and was itself around 50 per cent more transmissible than the first variant detected in Wuhan, China, according to the World Health Organisation.

Medical experts said the Delta variant has an R0 (R-naught) value - or the average number of new infections generated by each case - of 5 to 8, while the original Wuhan one had an R0 value of 2.2 to 3.

"It is likely that B16172 (Delta) will displace other variants, as what has happened in other parts of the world, and that is a cause for great concern," Dr Awang Bulgiba Awang Mahmud, the government's Covid-19 Epidemiological Analysis and Strategies Task Force chairman, told ST.

Apart from the emergence of newer strains, Dr Awang Bulgiba said a combination of widespread community transmission, airborne spread due to poor ventilation and poor adherence to health protocols amid pandemic fatigue were among the reasons for the surge.

Malaysia has so far officially categorised 273 cases as those with variants of concern, of which 67 were Delta variant infections.

Covid-19 screening has jumped by more than 30 per cent. Between July 6 and Monday, 825,373 tests were conducted - 200,728 more than between June 29 and July 5.

Epidemiologist and biostatistician Kamarul Imran Musa said: "More tests lead to more cases, more transmissions lead to more cases. So to be more certain, we can look at the positivity rate.

"Unfortunately, since the last week or so, the positivity rate seems to be on the increasing trend which indicates increasing transmission."

Some states, such as Selangor, have recorded a positivity rate exceeding 10 per cent for seven consecutive days.

Dr Awang Bulgiba said: "The only real long-term preventive strategy is vaccination."

He added that the Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty and AstraZeneca vaccines work against the Delta and Beta (South Africa) variants after two doses, while a single dose does not offer optimal protection.

Medical experts have suggested ways for the government to ramp up vaccinations, including by cutting the interval between doses for the AstraZeneca vaccine to four weeks instead of nine. Another measure would be having doses from a mix of Covid-19 vaccines.