Malaysia sticks to model for 5G roll-out despite telcos' resistance

KL says foreign investors keen on stake even as nation's 'Big Four' telcos say terms unfair

Malaysia Bureau Chief Kuala Lumpur
Updated
Published
4 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Malaysia is playing hardball to finalise ownership of its 5G infrastructure vehicle within a fortnight, as it seeks to narrow the gap with regional competitors who have already deployed the super-fast next-generation mobile network.

Ahead of a June 30 deadline, Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Aziz told The Straits Times on Thursday that foreign investors have expressed interest in taking a stake in state-owned Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB), even as the "Big Four" mobile network operators (MNOs) drag their feet and insist on favourable terms to maintain control of the industry.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on June 18, 2022, with the headline Malaysia sticks to model for 5G roll-out despite telcos' resistance. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top