Malaysia sticks to model for 5G roll-out despite telcos' resistance

Malaysia is playing hardball to finalise ownership of its 5G infrastructure vehicle within a fortnight, as it seeks to narrow the gap with regional competitors who have already deployed the super-fast next-generation mobile network.

Ahead of a June 30 deadline, Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Aziz told The Straits Times on Thursday that foreign investors have expressed interest in taking a stake in state-owned Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB), even as the "Big Four" mobile network operators (MNOs) drag their feet and insist on favourable terms to maintain control of the industry.