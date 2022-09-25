Malaysia sticking to Covid-19 quarantine rules till end of year

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia is not making any changes to its Covid-19 quarantine rules at least until the end of the year, said Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

He said individuals who test positive for Covid-19 are still required to undergo seven days of home quarantine, but they may be released if they test negative on the fourth day.

"One of the reasons why we are able to keep the pandemic under control today is the people's adherence to these quarantine rules," Mr Khairy said on Saturday.

"When a person tests positive, they isolate themselves for seven days. If they test negative on the fourth day, they can be released. For now, we will maintain this until the end of the year when Act 342 is no longer enforced," he added.

The minister referred to the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act that allows the government to impose lockdowns, and regulations similar to the Covid-19 movement control orders. Under these rules, individuals who break the law can be fined up to RM1,000 (S$310) or be jailed for up to six months.

Mr Khairy was responding to a reporter's question on the decision by some countries to remove mandatory quarantine for Covid-19-positive cases, due to concerns over the lack of manpower at workplaces.

On Friday, Mr Khairy said Malaysia could end its transition to the endemic phase of living with the virus by the year's end, and introduce instead a voluntary annual vaccination programme.

Malaysia from April 1 this year removed its strict movement curbs, and moved into the endemic phase - allowing the public to move freely but with face masks needed in most public places, similar to Singapore - but with a close eye kept on Covid-19 cases and hospitalisations.

Mr Khairy was on Saturday also asked about dishonesty among employees who claim to have tested positive for Covid-19 to avoid going to work, but he said this was not a huge concern in Malaysia.

"I have not heard that this is a concern among employers here, so perhaps there are only isolated incidents," he said.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK