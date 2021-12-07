Malaysia-S'pore sea VTL may be discussed soon

JOHOR BARU • Discussions on the Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) by sea scheme between Singapore and Malaysia could be raised as early as next month at the bilateral Joint Ministerial Committee, said Johor Menteri Besar Hasni Mohammad.

He said that the scheme was suggested by Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob during a recent meeting with his Singapore counterpart Lee Hsien Loong.

PM Lee responded that it could be considered.

Datuk Hasni said that if both countries are agreeable, a joint task force could be formed to discuss this immediately.

"The special travel lane will definitely improve the local tourism sector," he told a press conference after launching the Iskandar Perantis programme at EduCity Sports Complex in Iskandar Puteri yesterday.

Mr Hasni said the suggested sea VTL route would be between Desaru Coast Ferry Terminal and Singapore's Tanah Merah Ferry Terminal.

Both prime ministers and other government ministers met during Datuk Seri Ismail's official visit to Singapore in conjunction with the commencement of the air and land vaccinated travel lanes between the two countries on Nov 29.

