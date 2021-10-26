Malaysia, Singapore to finalise easing of travel restrictions, Khairy says

JOHOR BARU • Malaysia and Singapore are looking at easing travel restrictions as "close neighbours", Malaysian Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said yesterday.

Mr Khairy said he met his Singapore counterpart Ong Ye Kung during his transit at Changi Airport while en route to a World Health Organisation meeting in Japan.

"Both sides are working to finalise more open and convenient travel arrangements. We hope to announce it soon," he tweeted.

Last Saturday, Singapore upgraded Malaysia to Category III from Category IV as part of its regular review of the Covid-19 situation. Other countries put under Category III include Indonesia and Vietnam.

Travellers from Category III regions will from tomorrow serve their 10-day stay-home notice (SHN) at their declared place of residence or accommodation, regardless of their and their household members' vaccination status and travel history. They currently have to apply to do so.

However, they must always remain in their declared accommodation and don an electronic monitoring device during the SHN period.

In a press release detailing the measures, Singapore's multi-ministry task force said that, by default, travellers from Category III would not be allocated accommodation in any dedicated SHN facilities. "Returning residents should ensure that alternative accommodation is secured prior to their return if their homes are unsuitable for their SHN," it said.

Malaysia on Sunday reported that 94.6 per cent of its adult population, or 72.8 per cent of the total population of 33 million, have been fully vaccinated. It is now pushing to get more youth vaccinated and for the elderly to get booster shots.

Cases have been dropping in the country in the past few weeks. Malaysia yesterday reported 4,782 daily Covid-19 cases, the lowest in four months.

