Malaysia says holding talks with Singapore to allow Malaysian workers to travel again from Johor

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysia's Senior Minister Ismail Sabri Yaacob said on Monday (June 8) that Malaysians working in Singapore can start travelling and resume work there once both governments have reached a resolution on the matter.

"Discussions are now being held and Malaysians can start travelling back and forth again once the terms have been outlined, especially those living in Johor," he said at his daily Covid-19 security briefing.

He said Malaysia is prepared to agree to Malaysians undergoing Covid-19 screenings before resuming work in Singapore if that is among the conditions needed.

He thanked Yayasan Sultan Ibrahim in Johor, the Temasek group and the Thompson Medical Group in Singapore for their offer to contribute test kits and two mobile Covid-19 test laboratories.

He also recommended those working in Singapore to download the MySejahtera app, a contact tracing app issued by the Malaysian government.

Malaysia closed its borders from March 18 due to the coronavirus pandemic, including the two land crossings into Singapore in Woodlands and Tuas.

While Malaysia's movement curbs have been relaxed, its borders have remained shut to foreigners, and the Causeway and Second Link at Tuas have remained closed.

But Malaysians with work permits have been allowed to work in Singapore, with the Republic arranging health screenings and accommodation for the workers.

Malaysians working in Singapore have to to undergo 14 days of quarantine should they return home.

Mr Ismail said a special meeting of the National Security Council on Monday gave the green light for Malaysians to travel across the border to Singapore for work, Malay Mail online news reported.