Malaysia ‘shocked’ that Norway blocked missile delivery for navy ships, says defence minister

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KLUANG – Malaysia has been left “shocked” after Norway halted the delivery of missiles ordered in 2018 for the Royal Malaysian Navy’s littoral combat ships (LCS), says Defence Minister Mohamed Khaled Nordin.

He said the missiles, which were supposed to be delivered in March 2026 , were blocked after the Norwegian government refused to approve the export licence just days before shipment.

Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled said the missiles were meant to equip the LCS fleet as well as naval vessels KD Jebat and KD Lekiu.

“Several days before delivery, without any warning, the Norwegian government informed us that it would not approve the export licence for the products.

“After eight years, this is shocking and has affected us,” he told reporters after launching the Madani Economy Programme for the Armed Forces at the Fifth Battalion, Royal Malay Regiment in Batu 3 Camp on May 12.

He said Putrajaya was addressing the matter through diplomatic channels, including discussions involving the prime ministers and foreign ministers of both countries.

“I may meet the Norwegian defence minister in Singapore at the end of this month to convey that we are not only shocked, but that this does not reflect the good relations between the two countries,” he said.

On May 9, Malaysian news agency Bernama reported that Norwegian defence manufacturer Kongsberg Defence and Aerospace (KDA) clarified that export licensing decisions regarding the supply of the Naval Strike Missile (NSM) for the LCS are handled entirely by Norwegian authorities.

KDA spokesman Ivar Simensen said the company operates in strict accordance with the legal frameworks established by the Norwegian government.

“Export licensing decisions are handled by the Norwegian authorities. We fully comply with all applicable regulations and do not comment on specific licensing matters,” he said, while reaffirming the company’s long-term commitment to the region.

“We remain committed to our long-term partnerships and activities in the region,” he said.

The Norwegian Foreign Affairs Ministry was reported to have revoked certain export licences related to specific technologies, citing stricter export controls.

According to KDA’s website, the procurement of the NSM was formalised between the Navy and KDA in April 2018 in a deal worth €124 million (S$185 million) to equip six new LCS.

The missile is capable of long-range maritime strikes at high subsonic speeds, with a range exceeding 300km. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK