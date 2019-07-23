Malaysia sex video saga: Azmin should cooperate with police, says Wan Azizah

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysian Deputy Prime Minister Wan Azizah Wan Ismail has advised Economic Affairs Minister Azmin Ali and Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari to cooperate with the police on the sex video scandal.

Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah was reported by Utusan Malaysia as saying this after the two men claimed they knew who was behind the video that was circulated online recently.

"It's best if he and the Selangor MB cooperated with the police," she said at an event in Putrajaya on Monday (July 22). "This is because they seem to have information that could help with the investigation of the case."

Datuk Seri Azmin claimed that he knew the mastermind behind the video. Mr Amirudin was also reported to have said that the mastermind was someone who had suffered a similar "dark period" 20 years ago.

So far, 11 people have been detained over the case, with five subsequently released after their remand order expired last Thursday.

Among those detained are former Parti Keadilan Rakyat's Santubong Youth chief, Mr Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz, and Mr Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak, who is Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim's political secretary and Perak PKR chief.

Mr Haziq has confessed publicly that he was one of the two men in the video and alleged that the other person was Mr Azmin.

Last week, Inspector-General of Police Abdul Hamid Bador said CyberSecurity Malaysia determined that the video was likely authentic, but could not identify those in the video through facial recognition software.

Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, in his strongest rebuke yet over what he views as a political conspiracy, said in a blog post on Tuesday that he will not be moved to take action against Mr Azmin.