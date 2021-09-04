Malaysia set to reopen Langkawi under travel bubble plan for local tourists

KUALA LUMPUR • Malaysia plans to reopen the tourist haven of Langkawi as it renews efforts to rebuild parts of the economy worst hit by the pandemic.

Langkawi island, in the state of Kedah, will be open to locals under a travel bubble plan from Sept 16, Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said in a statement on Thursday. Other destinations will be allowed to operate when the locality's vaccination rate hits 80 per cent, he said.

Malaysia is preparing for life with Covid-19 even as daily cases remain elevated, mirroring Thailand's tourism-reopening plan based on a pilot project in the popular resort island of Phuket.

Covid-19 will be treated as endemic and it is time for Malaysians to learn to live with the virus, Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said at a briefing on Wednesday.

New infections have soared despite the containment measures, hitting a record 24,599 in a single day late last month and turning the country into South-east Asia's Covid-19 hot spot. The nation added 19,378 cases yesterday.

Still, the virus' effective reproduction rate, or R-naught, has fallen below 1 nationwide for the first time in a few months, Datuk Seri Ismail said, amid an increase in vaccination. More than 85 per cent of the adult population have received at least one dose, and over 65 per cent have been fully inoculated, according to the Health Ministry.

Based on projected data, the average vaccination rate among adults in each state is expected to reach 80 per cent by month-end, and 100 per cent by the end of next month, Mr Ismail said. "Eventually we have to live with Covid-19 as is the case around the world," he said.

