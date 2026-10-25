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Malaysia seizes 5,801 squishy toys nationwide over safety compliance mark

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A total of 1,845 premises were inspected in the operation aimed at ensuring compliance with child toy safety standards.

A total of 1,845 premises were inspected in the operation aimed at ensuring compliance with child toy safety standards.

PHOTO: UNSPLASH

  • Malaysia seized 5,801 squishy toys worth RM70,428 after they failed to show the required Safety Compliance Mark, the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry said.
  • The seizures came from 15 enforcement actions during a special inspection from Oct 1 to 14. Officers checked 1,845 premises, including manufacturers, importers, wholesalers and retailers.
  • Azman Adam said the ministry will not compromise on child toy safety under the Consumer Protection Act 1999. Parents were told to check labels and safety marks before buying toys.

AI generated

PUTRAJAYA – Malaysia’s Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry seized 5,801 squishy toys worth RM70,428 (S$22,000) nationwide for failing to display the required Safety Compliance Mark.

The ministry’s Enforcement director-general, Azman Adam, said the seizures stemmed from 15 enforcement actions during a Special Inspection on Squishy Toys held from Oct 1 to 14 to ensure compliance with child toy safety standards.

“A total of 1,845 premises were inspected, involving manufacturers, importers, wholesalers and retailers.

“The ministry views child toy safety seriously and will not compromise with any party that fails to comply with regulations under the Consumer Protection Act 1999 (Act 599),” he said in a statement on Oct 25.

He advised the public, particularly parents, to always check labels and safety compliance marks before buying toys for their children. BERNAMA

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Malaysia

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Product safety

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.