Malaysia seizes 5,801 squishy toys nationwide over safety compliance mark

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A total of 1,845 premises were inspected in the operation aimed at ensuring compliance with child toy safety standards.

PUTRAJAYA – Malaysia’s Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry seized 5,801 squishy toys worth RM70,428 (S$22,000) nationwide for failing to display the required Safety Compliance Mark.

The ministry’s Enforcement director-general, Azman Adam, said the seizures stemmed from 15 enforcement actions during a Special Inspection on Squishy Toys held from Oct 1 to 14 to ensure compliance with child toy safety standards.

“A total of 1,845 premises were inspected, involving manufacturers, importers, wholesalers and retailers.

“The ministry views child toy safety seriously and will not compromise with any party that fails to comply with regulations under the Consumer Protection Act 1999 (Act 599),” he said in a statement on Oct 25.

He advised the public, particularly parents, to always check labels and safety compliance marks before buying toys for their children. BERNAMA