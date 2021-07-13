Malaysia sees rise in suicides amid repeated pandemic lockdowns

Having been diagnosed with depression since she was a teenager, online retailer Nina Razif, 35, had learnt to cope with it over the years - or so she thought.

Being under Malaysia's first two lockdowns after the Covid-19 pandemic started did not affect her mental health, but by the time the third one was imposed last month, stress and depression began to overwhelm her. "I started feeling really depressed and helpless when I saw more and more people, including some I know, suffering," she told The Straits Times.