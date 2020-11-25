Malaysia sees record rise in cases for second day running

PUTRAJAYA • Malaysia recorded 2,188 new coronavirus cases yesterday, beating the record of 1,882 for its highest daily total set the previous day.

There were four new Covid-19 fatalities yesterday, taking the country's death toll to 341.

The surge, the first time that cases have passed 2,000 in a single day, were mainly due to the Teratai cluster linked to factory workers at several Top Glove factories in Selangor.

The number of cases being treated in hospitals has gone up to 14,353. Malaysia's total number of cases now stands at 58,847.

The Teratai cluster resulted in Selangor overtaking Sabah as the country's new Covid-19 epicentre. The cluster, named after the street where some of the factories are located in Klang township, is Malaysia's largest active cluster.

The Health Ministry's director-general, Tan Sri Noor Hisham Abdullah, said the cluster had 1,511 new infections, or 69.1 per cent of yesterday's new cases.

"Several medical and public health assistance teams have been mobilised to the affected areas to conduct prevention and control activities, including a large-scale Covid-19 screening process," said Dr Noor Hisham.

The government has said that 28 Top Glove factory buildings in Klang would be shut in phases to allow for health checks of the workers and their dormitories, although it did not provide a timetable.

