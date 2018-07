Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said yesterday that Malaysia will negotiate a deferment of the Singapore-Kuala Lumpur High-Speed Rail project when Economic Affairs Minister Mohamed Azmin Ali visits Singapore, so as to avoid paying compensation under an earlier plan to scrap the venture.

The Ministry of Transport said the Malaysian government had informed Singapore that it would communicate the proposed dates for the discussion by the end of the month.

