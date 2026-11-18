Malaysia seeks details from Anthropic over AI influence campaign
Malaysia is seeking further details from Anthropic over the alleged use of its artificial intelligence models to power a political influence operation targeting voters in the country.
Anthropic said in a September report it removed an account that used its Claude AI model to run a commercial election manipulation platform primarily targeting Malaysian voters.
The platform included about a thousand fake X social media accounts, a fake news outlet and fabricated dossiers, Anthropic said.
The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has sought more information from Anthropic about its report, the communications ministry said in a written parliamentary reply on Nov 17.
MCMC will then determine if legal action needs to be taken, the ministry said.
It also said Malaysia is drafting a Bill to regulate AI usage to ensure accountability and risk management. BLOOMBERG