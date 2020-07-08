Malaysia says no National Day parade this year because of coronavirus

PUTRAJAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysia's annual National Day parade will not be held this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, said Senior Minister (Security) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

However, other programmes related to the celebration on Aug 31 may be held with standard operating procedures (SOPs) in place, he added.

"For now, there will be no parade. We have not scheduled for it to be held because this event involves large crowds... by the thousands. Social distancing, especially among the public who attend the event, will be hard to put into practice.

"So, for now, no permission has been given for big celebrations or parades for National Day, " he said in his regular briefing here on Wednesday (July 8).

Mr Ismail added that the multimedia and communications minister will announce other programmes, aside from the parade, that will be held in conjunction with National Day.

"Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah will announce the details as well as SOPs that must be followed for programmes related to the National Day celebration, " he said.

Related Story Malaysia police detain 96 people at pubs and nightclubs for violating movement curbs