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Iran has now passed a law introducing a toll and banning US and Israeli vessels from transiting the strait.

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KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysian tankers allowed to sail through the Strait of Hormuz will not be subject to a toll imposed by Iran, according to Transport Minister Anthony Loke.

“The Iranian ambassador has mentioned that no toll is being imposed on Malaysian vessels,” Mr Loke said at an event on March 31. “We are a friendly party. We have a good diplomatic relationship with the Iranian government.”

On March 28, Malaysia’s foreign affairs minister said Iran had cleared seven Malaysian tankers to traverse the Strait of Hormuz, which has become a flashpoint of the war in the Middle East.

The vessels, which are currently stranded in the vital waterway, include those owned by Malaysian energy giant Petroliam Nasional, shipping firm MISC, and Sapura Energy.

Iran has now passed a law introducing a toll and banning US and Israeli vessels from transiting the strait.

It formalises a system that multiple shipowners have already been reporting, as tankers are asked, through intermediaries, for detailed cargo and crew lists, and, in some cases, for payment.

Malaysia has long had a pragmatic policy towards Iran.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has recognised Tehran’s right to protect its sovereignty while also urging a rapid resolution to the conflict.

Datuk Seri Anwar, in a televised address on March 26, thanked Iran’s president for facilitating early passage for the vessels. BLOOMBERG