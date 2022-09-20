Malaysia says detects African swine fever outbreak at two pig farms in Perak

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia's Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) said it has detected an outbreak of African Swine Fever at two commercial pig farms in Kerian district in northern Perak state on Sept 17 and18, Bernama news agency reported on Monday.

The disease was confirmed through a polymerase chain Reaction (PCR) test by the Veterinary Research Institute.

Immediate culling of the pig population at the two farms and the tracking of the transportation vehicles of these animals have been implemented, DVS said in a statement quoted by the news agency.

"The infected farms have been sealed and prohibited from transporting any pigs and movement of vehicles, in addition to surveillance, clinical inspections and sampling at commercial pig farms in the infected areas being carried out.

"The operations room at the Perak DVS and Kerian district veterinary office have been activated with the involvement of the Kerian district office," the statement said, as quoted by Bernama.

The department said the outbreak is under control and the infection has only occurred in the Kerian district.

The disease is also not zoonotic, meaning it won't spread to humans, the report said.