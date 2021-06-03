Malaysia says Deloitte paid $106m in 1MDB settlement

KUALA LUMPUR (REUTERS) - Malaysia on Thursday (June 3) said it had received US$80 million (S$105.7 million) from audit firm Deloitte PLT, as part of a settlement deal related to a multi-billion dollar scandal at 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

Malaysia's finance ministry said in a statement it is also negotiating a settlement with another auditor, KPMG, related to 1MDB.

About 16.4 billion ringgit (S$5.25 billion) in seized and repatriated 1MDB funds have been returned to Malaysia to date, the ministry said.