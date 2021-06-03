Malaysia says Deloitte paid $106m in 1MDB settlement

About S$5.25 billion in seized and repatriated 1MDB funds have been returned to Malaysia to date.
About S$5.25 billion in seized and repatriated 1MDB funds have been returned to Malaysia to date.PHOTO: REUTERS
  • Published
    35 min ago

KUALA LUMPUR (REUTERS) - Malaysia on Thursday (June 3) said it had received US$80 million (S$105.7 million) from audit firm Deloitte PLT, as part of a settlement deal related to a multi-billion dollar scandal at 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

Malaysia's finance ministry said in a statement it is also negotiating a settlement with another auditor, KPMG, related to 1MDB.

About 16.4 billion ringgit (S$5.25 billion) in seized and repatriated 1MDB funds have been returned to Malaysia to date, the ministry said.

More on this topic

 
 

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 