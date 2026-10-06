Malaysia says around 10,000 Myanmar nationals sent home since January

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

Malaysia has taken in around 193,000 refugees from Myanmar, according to UN data, but it has grown increasingly frustrated by their presence.

KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said on Oct 6 that around 10,000 Myanmar nationals have been sent back to their country since January, part of efforts to repatriate refugees who fled a civil war.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since a 2021 coup triggered a nationwide civil war, forcing hundreds of thousands of people to cross its borders into neighbouring countries.

Malaysia has taken in around 193,000 refugees from Myanmar, according to UN data, but it has grown increasingly frustrated by their presence, saying that hosting them has become a financial burden and a security risk.

Malaysia is not a party to the UN refugee convention, and regards asylum-seekers as illegal migrants.

Anwar told Parliament on Oct 6 that some of those repatriated were sent back by planes arranged by the Myanmar government, while around 1,400 were returned by sea last week as part of a bilateral arrangement.

He acknowledged concerns from rights groups and some lawmakers over the potential safety risks faced by those being repatriated, but said that the Myanmar authorities had given assurances that they would not be harmed upon their return.

“The conditions that we placed on (Myanmar) is that they must bring home their citizens. Secondly, is that they treat their people fairly so that there are no abuses, coercion or rights violations,” Anwar said.

He added that would continue to discuss the matter with Myanmar’s President Min Aung Hlaing, who is due to visit Kuala Lumpur in October . REUTERS