Malaysia’s prisons dept denies Najib has access to live recordings in jail

PETALING JAYA - Many Malaysian TV viewers questioned how ex-premier Najib Razak might have been interviewed while he was in prison after national broadcaster RTM aired a programme on Monday, two months after he started his jail term.

Responding to a viral clip on social media of Najib being interviewed for the TV show, the Prisons Department said there had been no video recordings involving the former prime minister by any media agencies inside the prison premises.

Based on its initial checks, the department said, the video was pre-recorded by Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) in conjunction with an episode of an ongoing series, before Najib entered prison on Aug 23.

“The video, which was aired on TV1 on Oct 24, 2022, shares the history and background of Pekan, Pahang and was not related to politics,” the Prisons Department said in a statement Tuesday.

The Pekan royal town is part of Najib’s federal constituency which is also called Pekan.

Screenshots of Najib, who is currently serving a 12-year jail term in Selangor’s Kajang prison, went viral with some alleging that he was being given airtime to campaign for the 15th General Election.

Internet users expressed shock that he could get airtime while in prison.

The Prisons Department urged the public not to spread anything without verifying the information.

“Legal action can also be taken against irresponsible individuals,” it said.

Najib started serving his prison term after Malaysia’s apex Federal Court upheld decisions by two lower courts to jail him for 12 years and imposed a fine of RM210 million (S$63 million) against him for misappropriating RM42 million of funds from SRC International, a former unit of troubled state fund 1Malaysia Development Bhd.

The Prisons Department has previously said that inmates are not allowed to issue any statements for the purpose of campaigning in the GE15. Voting will take place on Nov 19. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK