KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysia’s newest mall, The Exchange TRX, has been drawing enthusiastic crowds since its opening four weeks ago, with its offering of a rooftop park with 150,000 plants, as well as 400 shops and eateries.

The opening of one of the country’s biggest malls in the capital city on Nov 29, with 100 per cent occupancy, has helped to spotlight the rise of Tun Razak Exchange, or TRX – a 28ha district the Malaysian government hopes will be its answer to Wall Street.