Malaysia’s ex-PM Najib taken to hospital after testing positive for Covid-19

PETALING JAYA - Malaysia’s former prime minister Najib Razak has been warded at Hospital Kuala Lumpur (HKL) after testing positive for Covid-19, said his special officer on Thursday.

Najib was sent to HKL on Tuesday after he complained about feeling feverish, according to his officer Mukhlis Maghribi.

“After being checked by specialists, Najib was found to have Covid-19,” said Mr Mukhlis.

He said Najib is currently in stable condition while being quarantined and treated at HKL.

“Representing Najib’s family, we would like to thank the Kajang Prison and HKL for swiftly giving treatment to Najib,” added Mr Mukhlis.

Najib is currently serving a 12-year prison sentence at Kajang prison in Selangor after being convicted of abuse of power, money laundering and criminal breach of trust involving a subsidiary of state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

US and Malaysian investigators estimate some US$4.5 billion (S$6.14 billion) was stolen from 1MDB - co-founded by Najib during his first year as prime minister in 2009 - and that more than US$1 billion went to accounts linked to Najib.

Various recipients of the siphoned 1MDB funds used the money to buy luxury assets and real estate, a Picasso painting, a private jet, a superyacht, hotels, jewellery, and to finance the 2013 Hollywood film “The Wolf of Wall Street”, investigators have said.

Najib has always maintained his innocence. He was convicted first in 2020 and started his prison term last August when Malaysia’s top court rejected his final appeal, becoming the first premier in the country’s history to be jailed.

Since then, Najib has been in and out of hospital for several issues, including stomach ulcers and high blood pressure.

Najib has applied for a royal pardon, which, if granted, could see him serving a shorter sentence. He also faces other trials on corruption charges. REUTERS