Malaysia’s DPM Zahid seeks to have graft charges dropped, trial postponed

KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysian Deputy Prime Minister Zahid Hamidi has sent a representation to the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) to have his graft charges dropped, the Kuala Lumpur High Court was told.

Datuk Seri Zahid’s lawyer, Mr Hamidi Mohd Noh, told this to the Court of Appeal judge, Justice Collin Lawrence Sequerah, who is presiding at the High Court.

Mr Hamidi cited “new facts and evidence” in the case and asked that the trial, which was to resume on Monday, be postponed because of the latest development and sought to wait for the decision on the representation.

According to Mr Hamidi, the representation letter, which contained more than 200 pages, was addressed to Attorney-General Idrus Harun, and the prosecution would need to study it.

The prosecution did not object to the postponement, Mr Hamidi said.

Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) Abdul Malik Ayob confirmed that the prosecution had received the lengthy representation letter, which he said contained “complex issues”.

He also confirmed that the prosecution was instructed not to object to a postponement.

The judge then asked the DPP about the time needed to study and decide on the representation.

Mr Abdul Malik replied that the AGC also received a letter attached to the representation from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission, stating it would investigate the new issues raised by Mr Zahid’s defence.

He said the prosecution had not received any information on the investigation, but needed its outcome to decide on the representation.

“We do not know whether the investigation has begun or otherwise, (but) to complete the entire process, we would require the result of the investigation,” Mr Abdul Malik said.

Justice Sequerah then allowed the postponement.

He fixed Aug 1 for parties to inform the court about the result of the representation.

Mr Zahid is facing 47 charges, involving 12 for criminal breach of trust (CBT), eight for corruption and 27 for money laundering, involving tens of millions of ringgit belonging to Yayasan Akalbudi, a charitable foundation he established. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK