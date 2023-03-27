Malaysia’s Court of Appeal allows DPM Zahid to get passports back for official duties

Malaysia’s Deputy Prime Minister Zahid Hamidi was granted access to his personal and diplomatic passports by the Court of Appeal, allowing him to travel internationally for official functions.

Zahid’s travel document was previously surrendered to the court as part of his RM2 million (S$602,300) bail conditions, as he is facing dozens of graft charges at the High Court.

On Monday, a three-judge panel of the Court of Appeal chaired by Justice Hanipah Farikullah allowed Zahid’s application to review the High Court’s decision on Feb 3.

Back then, the High Court had dismissed Zahid’s request to keep both passports permanently in order for him to perform his official duties as deputy prime minister and the minister of rural and regional development.

On Monday, Judge Hanipah said: “The court has examined the affidavit and written submission by the applicant (Zahid). The order requested is allowed by the court.”

Deputy Public Prosecutor Abdul Malik Ayob told the court that he had instructions not to object to the application.

Zahid’s counsel, Mr Hisyam Teh Poh Teik, told the Malaysian media: “The grounds (cited for Zahid’s application) was that there has been a change of circumstances after the November general election as the applicant (Zahid) was made deputy prime minister and a minister.

“He needs the passport for the purpose of performing his duties. He is not a flight risk and at all times he has appeared before the (High) Court,” news portal Malaysiakini quoted Mr Hisyam as saying.

The lawyer added that Zahid and his bailor had given their undertaking in their affidavits that Zahid will be in court to face his graft trial, which is set to resume on April 10.