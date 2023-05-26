Malaysia’s anti-graft agency probing Petronas, international oil firm

KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysia’s Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) on Friday said it is investigating allegations of corruption involving state oil firm Petronas and an international oil and gas company.

Petronas has cooperated fully with the commission in the investigation involving a project worth RM399 million (S$117 million) in the state of Sarawak, MACC said in a statement.

The commission did not identify the project or the international oil firm under investigation.

Petronas did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

MACC said it found “several weaknesses in practices, systems and work procedures” in its probe.

“Accordingly, the commission has proposed improvements to the standard operating procedures as preventive measures,” it said.

It urged parties with information on the case to come forward to assist the probe. REUTERS