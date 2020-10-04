Malaysia river pollution leads to water supply cut to more than 300,000 people

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Hundreds of thousands of people in four districts in the Klang Valley were on Sunday (Oct 4) affected by water-supply cuts due to a river-pollution incident, barely a month after the previous incident raised widespread public anger.

More than 300,000 consumer accounts from the Petaling, Hulu Langat, Kuala Langat and Sepang districts were affected on Sunday after two water-treatment plants were shut down due to the detection of pollution in Sungai Semenyih, the raw water source for the plants.

The Klang Valley refers to Malaysia's most densely populated districts that include the federal territories of Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya, and districts in southern Selangor.

Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd, the water supply company for Selangor, KL and Putrajaya, said in a statement that it could not provide an expected timeframe when water would flow into the taps again.

"The cessation of operations for these plants will affect 274 areas, where 309,687 account holders will experience unscheduled water supply disruptions across four districts, which are Petaling, Hulu Langat, Kuala Langat and Sepang," the company said.

Public anger boiled over last month when water supply was cut to more than 1.2 million consumer accounts in the Klang Valley.

The shutdown of four treatment plants from Sept 3 was caused by chemical effluents that were discharged into a drain at a vehicle maintenance plant in Rawang that flowed into a river which supplies raw water to the treatment plants.

Supply was progressively restored between Sept 6 and 8.

The factory, which had been operating for years without permits, has been closed.

Five people - four brothers who are directors of the maintenance plant, as well as a workshop manager - were charged with polluting Sungai Gong in Rawang district, causing the disruption of water supply.

The offences were allegedly committed at the premises of Yip Chee Seng & Sons between Sept 2 and 3.

If convicted under a section of the Penal Code, the men could face a jail sentence of between five and 30 years, or a fine, or both.

If convicted under the Environmental Act, they face a fine not exceeding RM100,000 (S$32,900), or a jail sentence not exceeding five years, or both.