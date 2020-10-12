Malaysia requests for nearly 1,900 more healthcare workers as Covid-19 infections surge

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysia's Health Ministry has requested an additional 1,899 contract medical officers to be appointed to the public healthcare system to face the Covid-19 pandemic.

Health Minister Dr Adham Baba said the recent surge of infections in Sabah, Kedah and Selangor showed that additional medical officers were required.

"The ministry submitted a request to the Public Services Commission and the Finance Ministry to appoint a total of 1,899 medical officers on contract for the purpose of supporting the healthcare services during the Covid-19 pandemic period," he said in a statement on Monday (Oct 12).

The ministry's director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the battle against Covid-19 for front liners in Sabah is at a critical moment, as the government tries to manage the increasing numbers of Covid-19 cases.

Malaysia said last Saturday that 579 of its healthcare workers have been infected since the pandemic began, with eastern Sabah state hit hard in the last two weeks.

Tan Sri Noor Hisham said 85 healthcare workers in Sabah were infected in the first 10 days of this month, compared with 66 for the whole of September.

Malaysia on Sunday recorded 561 new Covid-19 cases, with two new deaths reported, bringing the death toll to 157.

Sabah recorded 488 cases on Sunday, followed by Selangor (25 cases), Kedah (16 cases) and Kuala Lumpur (15 cases).

Meanwhile, Health Minister Adham said the additional support staff needed included research officers, nurses and laboratory technicians.

He said the request to boost healthcare staff was submitted on Oct 9, in line with government approval under the Prihatin Economic Stimulus Package for the Health Ministry to increase the number of medical officers on a contract basis.

He said that in addition to facilities such as hospitals and clinics, additional medical officers will also be sent to quarantine centres across the country.

"They will also be deployed at the country's entry points such as Kuala Lumpur International Airport to ensure access can be managed more smoothly and efficiently," he said.