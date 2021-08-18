Malaysia reports daily record of 22,242 Covid-19 cases

PUTRAJAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysia reported a new daily record of 22,242 Covid-19 cases on Wednesday (Aug 18), says the Health Ministry.

Health Director-General Tan Sri Noor Hisham Abdullah said the country's cumulative total of Covid-19 infections has now reached 1,466,512.

Selangor has the most cases with 6,858 new infections, Dr Noor Hisham said in a tweet on Wednesday.

Sabah is the second-highest with 2,413 cases, followed by Penang (1,867) and Kedah (1,852).

Cases in other states stood at: Kuala Lumpur (1,587), Johor (1,477), Sarawak (1,403), Kelantan (1,351), Perak (1,036), Pahang (675), Melaka (579), Negri Sembilan (577), Terengganu (487), Perlis (50), Putrajaya (25) and Labuan (five).

A clinical audit reveals that only four fully vaccinated individuals had died of Covid-19 out of over 13,000 fatalities, said Tan Sri Noor Hisham.

The Health Director-General said a further 80 Covid-19 deaths involved individuals who had received a single dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

"Our recent clinical audit data analysis on the 'breakthrough deaths' showed that among the overall 12,993 deaths recorded, 80 cases had been partially vaccinated (0.6 per cent) and four cases had full vaccination (0.03 per cent)," Dr Noor Hisham said in a tweet.

As of Tuesday, Malaysia had recorded a total of 13,077 Covid-19 fatalities.

Dr Noor Hisham has not revealed further details of the study yet.