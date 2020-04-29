Malaysia reports 94 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

KUALA LUMPUR (REUTERS) - Malaysia reported 94 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday (April 29) with no new deaths, the health ministry said.
The country has so far recorded a total of 5,945 infections, with 100 fatalities.
KUALA LUMPUR (REUTERS) - Malaysia reported 94 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday (April 29) with no new deaths, the health ministry said.
The country has so far recorded a total of 5,945 infections, with 100 fatalities.
Read the latest on the Covid-19 situation in Singapore and beyond on our dedicated site here.
Get The Straits Times app and receive breaking news alerts and more. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now.