Malaysia reports 94 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

The country has so far recorded a total of 5,945 infections.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
KUALA LUMPUR (REUTERS) - Malaysia reported 94 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday (April 29) with no new deaths, the health ministry said.

The country has so far recorded a total of 5,945 infections, with 100 fatalities.

 
 
 
 

