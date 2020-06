KUALA LUMPUR (REUTERS) - Malaysian health authorities on Monday (June 8) reported 7 new coronavirus cases, the lowest daily increase since movement and business curbs were imposed 3 months ago.

The new cases raised the cumulative total to 8,329 cases.

The health ministry also reported no new deaths, keeping total fatalities at 117.

