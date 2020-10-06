Malaysia reports 691 new Covid-19 cases, record high for second consecutive day

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia on Tuesday (Oct 6) reported 691 new Covid-19 cases, a record high for the second consecutive day.

Daily new cases hit 432 on Monday.

The Health Ministry's director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a live-streaming session that 397 of the 691 cases were from Kedah, with most of them caused by an outbreak of the coronavirus disease in a prison.

Another 219 cases were reported from Sabah state.

The third highest number of cases were 38 from Selangor state.

There were four deaths linked to Covid-19 reported on Tuesday, bringing the total number of deaths to 141.

New Covid-19 cases in Malaysia have been above 200 a day since Oct 1.