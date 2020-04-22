Malaysia reports 50 new coronavirus cases, one death

KUALA LUMPUR (REUTERS) - Malaysia reported 50 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday (April 22), bringing the cumulative total to 5,532.
The health ministry also reported one new death, bringing the total number of fatalities up to 93.
