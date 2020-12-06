Malaysia reports 1,335 new Covid-19 cases, two fatalities

PUTRAJAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK)- Malaysia recorded 1,335 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday (Dec 6) with Selangor recording the highest number of cases at 337.

Health director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah said the country reported two new fatalities, bringing the death toll to 382.

Malaysia also discharged 1,069 patients, which means the total of recoveries is 61,273 or at a rate of 84.3 per cent.

The total number of active infections in the country now stands at 11,039 cases.

The country's total number of cases since the outbreak began in January is 72,694 cases.

Currently, 126 people are being treated at intensive care units, with 57 of them requiring ventilator support.

On Sunday, Tan Sri Noor Hisham also said that three new clusters have been identified in Negri Sembilan, Sabah and Johor.

He said the Ceram cluster was identified in Seremban, Negri Sembilan, involving an individual who tested positive on Nov 30 after showing symptoms.

"Screenings at the workplace detected 170 more positive cases," he said in a statement.

He said the Pulau Berhala cluster was detected in Sandakan, Sabah, involving a case who tested positive on Nov 20 after community screenings.

"A total of 208 individuals were screened until Dec 6, and 24 positive cases have been identified," said Dr Noor Hisham.

"The Jalan Tampoi cluster was detected in Johor Baru involving the case index (case 67,151) who tested positive on Dec 1 after showing symptoms," he said, adding that a total of 212 individuals were tested and 17 tested positive for the virus.

Aside from the 337 cases in Selangor, Negri Sembilan recorded 258 cases followed by Sabah (250), Kuala Lumpur (178), Johor (125), Perak (108), Penang (31), Labuan (21), Kedah (17), Pahang (four), Melaka (three), Kelantan (two), and Terengganu (one).