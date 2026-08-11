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Malaysia renews 10-year energy plan, targeting savings of around $27.5 billion

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Solar panels in Ipoh. Malaysia’s renewed National Energy Efficiency Action Plan aims to reduce energy demand by 11.6 per cent.

Solar panels in Ipoh. Malaysia’s renewed National Energy Efficiency Action Plan aims to reduce energy demand by 11.6 per cent.

ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG

  • Malaysia renewed its 10-year National Energy Efficiency Action Plan targeting US$21.5 billion in savings and an 11.6% reduction in energy demand by 2035.
  • The plan aims to save 815,382 terajoules of energy and cut 26.1 million tonnes of CO2-equivalent emissions compared with business-as-usual.
  • Malaysia enforces energy-saving laws for major consumers, supporting its goal to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 45% by 2030 and achieve net-zero by 2050.

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KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysia on Aug 11 renewed a 10-year action plan to improve energy efficiency, targeting savings of around US$21.5 billion (S$27.5 billion).

The renewed National Energy Efficiency Action Plan (NEEAP) will run until 2035 and aims to reduce energy demand by 11.6 per cent, according to a statement from the energy transition and water transformation ministry.

This would lead to cumulative energy savings of 815,382 terajoules compared with business-as-usual projections, equivalent to a reduction of 26.1 million tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO2)-equivalent emissions, the statement said.

The first NEEAP, which ran between 2016 and 2025, delivered electricity savings of 60,886 gigawatt-hours or approximately RM16.1 billion (S$5.03 billion), exceeding its target of 52,233 gigawatt-hours, Malaysia’s Economy Minister Akmal Nasir said at the launch of the plan.

This was equivalent to an estimated reduction of 35.6 million tonnes of CO2-equivalent, he said.

Malaysia has been pushing companies and investors to focus on energy sustainability, with demand for power expected to rise substantially amid a boom in artificial intelligence infrastructure.

The country is the fastest-growing data centre hub in South-east Asia, attracting billions of dollars in investments from major global tech firms including Amazon and Microsoft.

In 2023, Malaysia passed a law requiring the biggest energy consumers to implement power-saving measures, as part of its pledge to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 45 per cent across the economy by 2030, and to reach net-zero emissions by 2050. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.