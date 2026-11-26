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Malaysia has stepped up scrutiny of social media companies in an effort to clampdown on the spread of harmful content online.

KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysia said online platforms removed more than 40,000 pieces of bullying-related content in 2026 at the government’s request, as the South-east Asian nation steps up efforts to protect children from harmful material on social media.

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said 40,214 pieces of content related to bullying and an additional 55 pieces of “extremely offensive content involving children” were removed by online service providers from January through mid-November.

“The statistics on bullying-related content cover all age groups and aren’t broken down according to users’ ages,” Fahmi told parliament on Nov 26 . “These figures refer to the number of content removed, rather than the number of criminal cases or victims involved.”

Malaysia has stepped up scrutiny of social media companies in an effort to clampdown on the spread of harmful content online, prevent cybercrime and protect children.

The government introduced legislation in 2025 requiring major social media and messaging platforms to obtain licences to operate in the country and adhere to local laws.

Meanwhile, children under-16 are restricted from accessing social media platforms after a government measure in June requiring users to verify their age using government-issued documents.

Malaysia’s communications regulator is suing Alphabet’s Google for allegedly failing to curb harmful content on YouTube and seeking RM600 million (S$188.5 million) in damages.

A Malaysian high court ordered Telegram in 2025 to temporarily shut down two channels amid a government suit against the messaging platform.

In May, the regulator ordered ByteDance’s TikTok to step up moderation of content targeting the nation’s monarch. Also that month, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission threatened legal action against Meta Platforms over fake accounts and scams.

Malaysia also introduced a bill aimed at reducing bullying in schools in 2025 following an increase in incidents in the country, which has many boarding schools where traditions of hierarchy are deeply embedded. BLOOMBERG