Malaysia relaxes some Covid-19 test procedures, including for VTLs

KUALA LUMPUR • Malaysia has dropped a requirement for inbound travellers to undergo Covid-19 antigen rapid tests (ARTs) within six days of arrival under three programmes, which include the air and land vaccinated travel lanes (VTLs) with Singapore.

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said in a statement on Monday that the new procedure - starting tomorrow - will also apply to travellers entering Malaysia via the Langkawi International Tourism Bubble (LITB) and One Stop Centre (OSC) for short-term business visitors, Bernama news agency reported.

Currently, under these three programmes, travellers will have to take an ART on the second, fourth and sixth days after arriving in Malaysia.

The requirement for travellers under the LITB programme to undergo the Covid-19 polymerase chain reaction test, or ART (professionally monitored) before leaving Langkawi will also be removed.

"The Covid-19 test which needs to be conducted two days before departure to Malaysia and upon arrival in Malaysia is still maintained as per the existing protocol," Mr Khairy said in the statement, as quoted by Bernama.

"I would like to emphasise once again that this new procedure applies only to travellers who enter Malaysia through the VTL, LITB and OSC programmes," he added.

The existing standard operating procedures and protocols are still in effect for those who do not enter Malaysia via the three programmes.

The relaxing of the procedures mirrored the relaxation of tests on foreign travellers conducted by other countries as more of them are reopening to foreign tourists, with the Omicron variant of Covid-19 appearing to have peaked.

Malaysia on Monday logged 23,100 new Covid-19 cases, lower than the record 32,070 cases on Feb 24.

Officials have said that the vast majority of these new cases in the past few months are mild or asymptomatic, with 78.9 per cent of the country's total population fully vaccinated as at Monday.