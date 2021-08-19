Malaysia records over 22,000 cases in new daily high

PUTRAJAYA • Malaysia reported a new daily record of 22,242 Covid-19 cases yesterday.

Health director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah said the country's cumulative total of Covid-19 infections has now reached 1,466,512.

Selangor, with 6,858 new infections, has the most cases, Tan Sri Noor Hisham said in a tweet.

Sabah recorded the second-highest tally of 2,413 cases, followed by Penang with 1,867, and Kedah with 1,852.

The number of cases in Kuala Lumpur stood at 1,587, while Johor recorded 1,477 infections.

A clinical audit has revealed that only four fully vaccinated individuals have died of Covid-19 out of around 13,000 fatalities, according to Dr Noor Hisham.

The health chief said that a further 80 deaths involved individuals who had received a single dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

"Our recent clinical audit data analysis on the 'breakthrough deaths' showed that among the overall 12,993 deaths recorded, 80 cases had been partially vaccinated (0.6 per cent) and four cases had full vaccination (0.03 per cent)," Dr Noor Hisham added in a tweet.

As at Tuesday, Malaysia had recorded a total of 13,077 fatalities from the pandemic.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK